TEMPERATURES

Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the low to mid 80s.

RADAR AND CLOUDS

The area is seeing lots of sunshin with most locations seeing mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Skies will stay mainly clear overnight. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Monday.

FUTURE TRACKER

Skies will stay mainly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tomorrow will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tomorrow night temperatures will drop down into the upper 60s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday night and Tuesday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s for morning lows. Skies will be mainly clear.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Skies will be mostly sunny to start your Monday. Temperatures won’t be as cool with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY

Monday will be another very nice day with lots of sunshine. It will be hotter with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s for afternoon highs.

7 DAY FORECAST

The heat returns for the start of next week with temperatures back into the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. Nice weather sticks around to start the week on Monday with mostly sunny skies. The risk for showers and storms will return Monday Night and will stay in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday high temperatures will be back down into the low to mid 80s. Thursday and Friday both look nice with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be back near 90 by Saturday.