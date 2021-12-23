Christmas warm-up gets underway Friday

TONIGHT

A few evening sprinkles or flurries will work through the region tonight. The chance for precipitation is mainly before midnight. The overnight will be quiet with cloudy skies and a slow up-tick in temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 30s but we will be in the middle to upper 30s by daybreak on Christmas Eve.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Christmas Eve Friday

Christmas Eve will be much more dry than wet. It is also going to be predominantly cloudy across the area. We will be watching a storm system approaching the region through the day and will find ourselves on the warm side of that system through the Christmas holiday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-40s for highs Friday. Also climbing will be rain chances. We will start looking for a few isolated showers or sprinkles developing into the afternoon and evening.

Christmas Eve Friday Night

Santa is going to want his raincoat as he makes his stops on the rooftops of the Valley. Rain chances continue climbing overnight. Showers are likely by daybreak and temperatures will stay mild. Instead of falling temperatures, we will see a slow rise in overnight readings, climbing from the mid-40s toward the lower 50s by daybreak Christmas morning.

Christmas Day Saturday

While you won’t need your warmest sweater through the day, you may need some trash bags or umbrellas to keep any traveling, wrapped gifts from getting a little wet. Christmas Day will be around 20° above average! The average high is 36° but highs will warm to the mid-50s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day with rounds of showers. Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible at times. It will also be a blustery day with winds between around 10-20MPH out of the southwest. Showers will continue into the evening as a cold front sweeps through the area. While you may not need a coat heading to your Christmas Day dinners and festivities, you might want it when you head home. A cold front will sweep through the area around to shortly after sunset and temperatures will turn cooler for the late evening, falling out of the 50s and toward the upper 30s by 11PM. Lows will drop to the lower 30s by daybreak Sunday.

Kwanza Sunday

Sunday will be a pretty quiet day overall and won’t be as warm. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Winds will be a bit brisk throughout the day and wind chills in the upper 20s are likely at times. It will be partly to mostly cloudy and is looking dry for the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will stay quite stormy for the final week of 2021. Another storm system arrives early Monday. That system comes with the chance for a mixed bag of precipitation at the onset, with rain/snow or a wintry mix possible. It is a system you’ll want to keep an eye on with a chance it could cause some slick travel conditions Monday morning. We will see that system exiting Monday night and Tuesday starts off dry. The next system approaches Tuesday evening with more showers developing into Wednesday as highs warm back toward the 50s for the middle of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.