(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Bundle up, it’s cold this morning. Mid 20’s and wind chill mid teens. Gusty winds early morning, with 20+mph gusts possible.

Flurries this morning, becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. High only in the mid 30’s.



CHILLY BUT CLEAR TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s tonight.



WARMER FRIDAY, ANOTHER WINDY DAY SATURDAY

Expect sunny skies early Friday, with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Warmer, with a high in the mid 40’s.

Chance for rain showers late Friday night. Low around 40°.

Rain likely and gusty winds Saturday, warm in the late morning around 55°, with temperatures falling into the afternoon.

Colder Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s and a chance for light snow.



COOLER BUT DRY TO END THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and upper 30’s for Sunday.

Mostly cloudy and upper 20’s Sunday night.



RAIN LIKELY TUESDAY, TURNING COLDER MID-WEEK

Partly sunny with a slight chance for a rain shower in the afternoon Monday. High in the lower 40’s.

Rain likely Monday night, with flurries mixing in overnight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

Isolated showers Tuesday, high in the mid 40’s.

Chance for snow showers Tuesday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and colder Wednesday, chance for isolated snow showers, high in the mid 30’s. Upper 20’s Wednesday night with flurries.

Mainly cloudy Thursday, high in the upper 30’s and flurries at times.