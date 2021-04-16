FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Isolated light rain this morning, mid to upper 30s. Isolated rain for mainly early morning.
Cloudy with some sun at times overall today. A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible. High only reaching the mid 40s today. Normally, highs get close to 60°.
SLIGHTLY WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND
Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the mid 30s.
Partly sunny Saturday and a bit warmer. High in the lower 50s.
Low to mid 30s and mostly cloudy Saturday night.
Mid 50s Sunday with cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.
Mid to upper 30s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.
NICE MONDAY, WITH ANOTHER COOL PUNCH MID-WEEK
Mostly sunny for Monday with a high around 60°.
Partly cloudy Monday night and low around 40°.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower. High around 60°.
Scattered showers mixing with snow Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 30s.
Partly sunny Wednesday with a slim shower chance. High in the mid to upper 40s.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the low 30s.
Sun and clouds Thursday, high in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30s Thursday night. Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 50s Friday.
Chilly with light rain chance Friday
Seasonal to below seasonal temperatures for the extended period
