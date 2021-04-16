Chilly with light rain chance Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Cloudy today with showers developing this afternoon.

CHILLY TONIGHT AND FRIDAYScattered showers tonight, with a low in the mid to upper 30s.Chilly Friday with an isolated shower, mainly in the morning. High in the low to mid 40s.Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the mid to upper 30s.

NICE SATURDAY WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAYPartly sunny Saturday and a bit warmer. High in the lower 50s.Upper 30s and mostly cloudy Saturday night.Mid 50s Sunday with cloudy skies and a shower chance.Mid to upper 30s Sunday night with a shower chance.

SUNSHINE AND DRY TO START THE WEEKSunshine and clouds for Monday with a high around 60°.Partly cloudy Monday night and low in the lower 40s.Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower. High in the low to mid 50s.

COLD ENOUGH FOR A FEW FLURRIES TUESDAY NIGHTChance for an isolated shower Tuesday night, with a chance for a few flurries to mix in. Low in the lower 30s.Partly sunny Wednesday with a slim shower chance. High in the lower 50s.Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the mid 30s.Mainly cloudy with a slight sprinkle chance Thursday, high in the upper 40s.