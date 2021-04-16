Chilly with light rain chance Friday

Weather

Seasonal to below seasonal temperatures for the extended period

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Isolated light rain this morning, mid to upper 30s. Isolated rain for mainly early morning.
Cloudy with some sun at times overall today. A stray sprinkle or light shower is possible. High only reaching the mid 40s today. Normally, highs get close to 60°.

SLIGHTLY WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND
Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the mid 30s.
Partly sunny Saturday and a bit warmer. High in the lower 50s.
Low to mid 30s and mostly cloudy Saturday night.
Mid 50s Sunday with cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.
Mid to upper 30s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.

NICE MONDAY, WITH ANOTHER COOL PUNCH MID-WEEK
Mostly sunny for Monday with a high around 60°.
Partly cloudy Monday night and low around 40°.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for an isolated shower. High around 60°.
Scattered showers mixing with snow Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 30s.
Partly sunny Wednesday with a slim shower chance. High in the mid to upper 40s.
Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the low 30s.
Sun and clouds Thursday, high in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30s Thursday night. Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 50s Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com