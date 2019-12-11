Chilly Wednesday ahead with some sun

Temperatures will remain chilly Wednesday and wind chills are expected to be a factor through the day. Temperatures will warm again late-week -- Here's the update:

TONIGHT

Isolated snow showers or flurries are possible this evening into the early part of the night. Temperatures will drop to around 20° by Wednesday morning. Clouds will begin breaking up a bit overnight, setting us up for some peeks of morning sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

We’ve got a chilly one to get through Wednesday with highs only warming to around 30°. Skies will become partly sunny in the morning with a decent amount of sun expected throughout the afternoon. This will help set the stage for some gusty winds. At times, gusts in the 20-30MPH range will be possible, especially late-morning through early afternoon. This will result in wind chills between 15° – 25° throughout the day.

Winds calm into Wednesday evening with mostly clear skies for the Valley. It will be another chilly night with lows falling to the mid-teens.

THURSDAY

More sunshine is on tap for Thursday. Expect a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds throughout the day. It will be slightly warmer and isn’t going to be as windy. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Thursday night won’t be as cold, either. Lows drop to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue climbing Friday as another storm system approaches the region. This late-week storm system will try to send some wet weather our way by as early as Friday evening. Rain chances will continue to climb Friday night with some wet weather expected to kick off the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.