TONIGHT

Another cold front is moving toward the region tonight. Clouds will be on the increase and rain chances will be increasing, too. We have a lot of dry air to overcome so a lot of the rain at first will evaporate. However, we will overcome the dry air later tonight and showers are likely by sunrise. Temperatures will slowly fall to the middle to lower 40s by daybreak. The strong wind gusts will level off overnight. While it will still be a bit breezy, winds won’t be as gusty overnight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Back to chilly weather for the holiday weekend. Saturday begins with overcast skies and rain showers ongoing through the morning. Showers will be much more widespread in the morning. While a few afternoon showers are possible, any rain for the second half of the day will be much more isolated. We will also have a chance for a few peeks of sunshine in the afternoon. Even if we get breaks in the clouds, it will be a chilly afternoon. Daytime highs will only make it to near 50°.

Saturday Night

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday night. Lows will drop to around 30° with some scattered clouds through the night. A northwest wind sets up Saturday night and we will have a chance for some lake effect precipitation. Early in the night will be a chance for some spotty showers but as temperatures drop, the precipitation mixes over to snow. Accumulation is not a concern but a few flurries remain possible through sunrise.

Easter Sunday

Easter will be a decent day even though temperatures will be a little chilly. Highs for the day will only reach the upper 40s. We will see lots of clouds in the morning and a small chance of a passing flurry or two during the early morning. Clouds thin out for the afternoon with partly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Sunday night will be chilly with lows returning to around 30°. Clouds will be on the increase again into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another storm system arrives Monday and will bring the risk for a mix of rain and snow to the Valley. It will be cloudy and chilly. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s. Tuesday will be more of the same with highs only reaching the mid-40s, lots of clouds and more scattered showers. Just like Monday, snowflakes may mix with rain during the colder parts of the day. Temperatures start warming Wednesday with highs returning to the mid-50s. Highs continue warming Thursday with lower 60s for highs and a chance for a few showers.

