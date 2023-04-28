(WKBN) – As we head into May, most people are ready for warmer days. While the first half of April was warm here in the Valley, with several 80-degree days, the first few days of May will be the opposite.

The start of May will be chilly and it will likely be the coolest start to the month since 2005. It will be cool enough that we will possibly jump into the record books for the lowest max temperature ever recorded on May 1, 2 and 3.

What are the average high temperatures for the first week of May here in Youngstown?

Before looking at how cold it will be to start the month, let’s look at how warm it should be during the first week of the month. The normal high temperature for the first three days of May is 67°. The temperature then climbs a degree to 68° and eventually to 69° by the end of the first week.

While the upper 60s for temperatures may sound nice, we will, unfortunately, be around 20 degrees colder during the first three days of the month.

What are the forecasted high temperatures for the first week of May here in Youngstown?

The first week of May will be a chilly one. Temperatures will be in the 40s for the first three days. By May 4 and 5, temperatures will begin to climb, with highs back near 60°.

Forecasted high temperatures for April 29 through May 5

While temperatures will be back into the 60s, the 6-10 day temperature outlook shows the area in about a 50-60% chance of below-average temperatures from May 4-8.

Temperature outlook for May 4-8

Will these cool temperatures break any records here in Youngstown?

With temperatures near 20 degrees below average to start May, it may come as no surprise when I say there is a chance we could see record-cold temperatures here in Youngstown.

The lowest ever recorded max temperature recorded on Monday, May 1 is 45°, set in 1978. Currently, the forecasted high for May 1 is 44°.

Our best chance at seeing record cold temperatures will come on May 2. The lowest ever recorded max temperature recorded on this day is 46°, set in 2005. Our forecasted high is currently cooler at 41°.

The last chance at breaking a record will come Wednesday, May 3. The lowest recorded max temperature recorded on this day is 42°, set in 1940. Our forecast high for this day is currently 46°.

Whether we break these records or not, it will be a chilly start to the month and you will want to have a heavier jacket handy for the first few days.