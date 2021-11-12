Chilly temps and snowflakes in the forecast this weekend

TONIGHT

Brisk winds and cloudy skies continue tonight with a mix of rain and snow developing. Initially, precipitation will be mainly in the form of rain. As temperatures drop toward the mid-30s overnight, the rain will start mixing with snow. Little accumulation will occur outside of a chance for a light coating on colder surfaces like car rooftops or wooden patios. Wind chills become more of a factor as temperatures fall with wind chills as low as the middle to upper 20s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday begins with a continued risk for a few spotty snow showers, mixing with some rain. The best chance at precipitation will be in the morning, though an isolated raindrop or mix of rain and snow isn’t completely out of the question in the afternoon. We will be a mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sunshine and winds will remain rather blustery. Wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range are expected through the day. Highs will struggle to reach near 40°. Wind chills will be a factor through the day with a “feels-like” temperature hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s through much of the day.

Saturday Night

Plan for a chilly night with scattered clouds and a brisk wind continuing. Lows will drop to the lower 30s and wind chills as low as the lower 20s will be possible. It will be mainly dry through the night with only a small chance at an isolated snowbelt flurry.

Sunday

Clouds increase early Sunday with a mainly overcast day expected. Scattered rain will develop and mix with snow through the day. Temperatures will only rise to the upper 30s for highs. We have a chance for a slushy coating to occur during the day, mainly on colder surfaces like grassy areas, car rooftops and patios. The chance for accumulating snow will be a little greater Sunday night as lows fall to the lower 30s. A slushy coating to, on the higher end, an isolated 1″-1.5″ is possible overnight into Monday morning. The risk of slippery travel continues to look small, with overnight temps hovering around the freezing mark. That said, we will have to keep an eye on bridges, overpasses and secondary streets with a chance at a few isolated slick spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for a mix of rain and snow scattered about the area continues Monday. It will remain cold with highs in the upper 30s. Tuesday comes with slightly warmer temperatures as highs jump back toward the mid-40s under partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs jumping back toward the upper 50s It will be a breezy day with increasing clouds and a chance for a few showers by the evening. Rain is likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the next cold front arrives. That will bring falling temperatures Thursday and highs back in the 40s by Friday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.