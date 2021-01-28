Chilly temps and occasional snow continue Friday, confidence growing on impactful weekend snow

TONIGHT

Brrrr! Blustery winds continue with temps dropping into the teens. Winds will drive wind chills down to between 5° and 15° through the night. The northwest flow will touch off pockets of snow showers and flurries through the night. The chance for light coatings of snow, around a dusting to locally 2″, will occur. Reduced visibility and patchy slick roads are possible through the night.

FRIDAY

Cold temperatures and blustery winds continue Friday. Expect highs in the mid-20s with wind chills in the mid-teens throughout the day. It will be another day with pockets of snow showers and flurries. Additional light coatings to an isolated 1″ of snow are possible. We will also have some peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Once again, brief pockets of reduced visibility or coatings of snow on roads are possible. We will start seeing the snow showers winding down Friday night. A few isolated flurries are expected, especially early in the night. Lows will be in the middle to upper teens.

SATURDAY

Saturday is looking like a decent day. A stray flurry isn’t out of the question early. The day will be a tad warmer with highs around 30°. Skies will be partly sunny. The forecast becomes much more interesting Saturday night as a large storm system approaches from the southwest. This storm brings snow showers toward the Valley. Snow is expected to develop late Saturday into early Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will be watching Sunday into Monday for some impactful snow in the area. Snow showers are likely throughout the day Sunday. Accumulating snow is expected through the day, leading to snowy roads Sunday afternoon and evening. We will have to watch the evening and overnight for a changeover to a wintry mix. It is looking like a close call but should the mix make it far enough to the north, snow totals would be shaved back substantially. Either way, it is looking like slick travel conditions are likely Sunday afternoon and evening with additional accumulating snow expected Monday. We will continue to monitor model trends with the weekend storm and hone in on accumulation potential into the weekend. Check back for updates, both on-air and right here at WYTV.com.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.