Chilly temperatures building back into the region tonight, sticking around for several days

If you didn't get to enjoy the Wednesday warmth, it's going to be a few days before you get another chance. Colder air takes over tonight and stays put into the weekend:

TONIGHT

The afternoon warmth was nice while it lasted but a cold front clearing the area this evening will bring back the cold. Clouds will increase tonight with mostly cloudy skies developing. The airmass is pretty dry overall, but the colder air pouring over the open waters of Lake Erie may be enough for an isolated flurry or two overnight. Overnight lows drop to the middle to upper 20s. Winds will remain blustery, out of the north-northwest, and will be enough to drive wind chills down toward the lower 20s by daybreak.

THURSDAY

Below-average temperatures will be here to stay for the rest of the week. Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day, with occasional peeks of sunshine possible through the day. Again, the airmass will be rather dry but a stray flurry isn’t out of the question. It will be a chilly day with highs in the mid-30s. A brisk wind will be around through the day, allowing for wind chills as low as the middle to lower 20s during the day.

Clouds will break into the night with partly to mostly clear skies overnight. We will have dry weather and cold temperatures. Lows will be around 20°. Winds remain brisk, forcing wind chills down into the teens through the night.

FRIDAY

Cold temperatures persist to end the workweek. Friday is looking dry and partly sunny. Highs will only reach the mid-30s again. Winds stay blustery and will keep wind chills in the 20s through the day. Friday night will also be dry. Skies will be partly to mostly clear with lows in the lower 20s and wind chills in the teens at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chilly weather continues this weekend, as will the dry stretch of weather. Saturday will be another day with highs in the mid-30s and some sunshine. Our warming trend will get underway Sunday as highs jump to around 40°. Next week is looking warm again with our next 50° day coming Monday. Temperatures will continue climbing, with a chance at our first 60° day of the year by Wednesday.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.