Chilly, sunshine to partly sunny Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Isolated fog this morning. Grab a coat — it’s chilly. We’re in the mid 30s. Sunshine this morning and the fog clears by mid-morning. Patchy clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 50s for a cool Thursday.
RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT
Increasing clouds and showers develop overnight. Low around 40°.
DAMP EARLY FRIDAY
Early-day rain likely Friday, with a slight chance in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 50s for another chilly day.
Mid to upper 30s Friday night, with isolated shower chance.
COOL WEEKEND, RAIN LIKELY FOR MOTHER’S DAY
Lower 50s Saturday with cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.
Partly cloudy Saturday night. Chilly, with a low in the low to mid 30s.
Lower 50s with scattered showers for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Isolated shower Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 30s with patchy frost chance.
DRY, BUT STILL UNSEASONABLY COOL NEXT WEEK
Early morning sprinkle chance Monday. Lower 50s with cloudy skies and sunny breaks overall. Partly cloudy and chilly Monday night. Low in the low to mid 30s. Patchy frost possible.
Partly sunny and low to mid 50s Tuesday.
Clear skies and patchy frost chance into Wednesday. Low in the lower 30s.
Mostly sunny and a high around 60° Wednesday.
Increasing clouds Wednesday night. Low in the mid 30s.
Partly sunny with a high in the lower 60s Thursday.
