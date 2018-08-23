Weather

Chilly start to Thursday and Friday

Lots of sunshine to end the workweek

After a chilly start, we will have lots of sunshine and clear skies to end the workweek. This seasonably cool stretch of weather is due to a strong area of high pressure moving from southern Indiana to Delmarva region over the next couple days.

 

FORECAST

Today - Chilly start, then mainly sunny skies. High: 76

Tonight -- Another chilly night under clear skies. Low: 52.

Tomorrow -- Another chilly start, then mostly sunny skies. High near 80.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and Thunderstorms. High: 78 Low: 65

 

