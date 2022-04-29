(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly sunny and frosty this morning. Cold, in the mid to upper 20’s.

Sunny and warmer today, high around 60°.

Partly cloudy and patchy frost again tonight, low in the mid 30’s.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Sunny to partly sunny and mid 60’s for Saturday.

Increasing clouds and a chance for showers into Sunday morning. Low in the upper 40’s.

Showers with afternoon storms Sunday, high in the upper 60’s.

Upper 40’s with scattered showers Sunday night.



DRY MONDAY WITH RAIN AND STORMS FOR ELECTION DAY

Upper 60’s and partly sunny Monday.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 40’s.

High around 70° Tuesday for Election Day. Showers with afternoon thunderstorms likely as we head to the polls. Scattered showers Tuesday night, low around 50°.



EARLY SHOWER WEDNESDAY, UNSETTLED PATTERN FOR LATE WEEK

Mostly cloudy with a few showers Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy and cool Wednesday night, low around 40°.

Cloudy with isolated showers Thursday, high around 60°.

Chance for showers Thursday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Scattered showers Friday, high in the lower 60’s.