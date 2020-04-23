Chilly night ahead with a mix of rain and snow

One more chilly night with a mix of rain and snow before temps turn a little warmer. The warm-up comes with more showers. Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

Scattered rain and snow showers are likely tonight. Little to no snow accumulation will occur. Temperatures will be chilly, dropping toward the mid 30s overnight. The chance for rain and snow will start to taper off by sunrise.

THURSDAY

The day begins with cloudy skies and a chance for an early morning sprinkle or flurry. A break in any precipitation is expected mid-morning through the early afternoon. More showers develop through the afternoon with a steadier rain possible for the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures warm up a bit through the day. Winds will shift, coming out of the south, and pull in warmer air. Highs will jump to the middle to upper 50s.

Showers remain likely Thursday evening, becoming a bit more isolated overnight. Cloudy skies will continue overnight with lows in the lower 40s. Isolated showers and sprinkles remain possible through sunrise Friday.

FRIDAY

Friday starts with cloudy skies and some isolated showers and sprinkles in the morning. The chance for rain ends into the afternoon. Clouds will start to break apart through the afternoon and evening. Friday’s high temperatures will climb to the mid-50s once the clouds begin breaking up for the second part of the day. Friday night is looking quiet with partly to mostly clear skies. Lows will drop back to the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend begins with a chance for some morning sunshine Saturday. Clouds will build back into the area though the early afternoon with a chance for some showers heading into late-afternoon and evening. Rain is likely Saturday night and into Sunday. The clouds and showers keep temperatures cool Sunday.

