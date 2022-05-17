TONIGHT

No weather worries overnight aside from temps being a little chilly. Skies will be mostly clear early tonight with increasing clouds toward morning. Temperatures will drop to around 40° by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday morning as an area of low-pressure approaches from the west. This storm system will bring rain to the area Wednesday. A few passing showers or sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning. Rain becomes increasingly more likely through the afternoon. A round of steadier rain is expected heading into Wednesday evening. Highs for the day will be cool, only reaching the lower to mid-60s.

Rain will continue into Wednesday night but the showers become less steady and more hit-and-miss. Skies will remain mainly cloudy. A few showers or sprinkles remain possible heading into daybreak Thursday with morning lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles or light showers are possible Thursday morning. Skies will still be mostly cloudy throughout much of the morning. Clouds break into the afternoon and it will turn into a pretty nice day. Plan for partly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. Skies cloud up a bit again Thursday night as a warm front moves into the region. We will have a chance for a few showers Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be a warmer night with lows in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday will be very warm and much more humid. Temperatures will be the warmest we have had so far this year with highs in the upper 80s on both days. Aside from a few morning showers or isolated thunderstorms Friday morning, much of the day will be dry with some sun. Saturday will start off dry, warm, and humid. Rain chances climb into Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches. That will increase the chances for thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. A few storms may be a little feisty so we will need to keep an eye on things Saturday evening. Temps turn cooler again Sunday with highs dropping to the mid-60s. Showers are likely Sunday morning followed by a partly sunny afternoon. Monday and Tuesday of next week both look like nice days. Skies will be mostly sunny Monday with highs staying in the 60s. Temps warm to the mid-70s Tuesday with partly sunny skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.