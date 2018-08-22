Chilly morning commute expected Thursday Video

CHILLY WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The threat for showers ends early in the evening and skies will begin clearing out. As skies clear and the sun sets, we will see temperatures quickly dropping. Expect readings in the 50s by 11 p.m., with lows falling to around 50° by daybreak Thursday. Some areas, especially rural locations, may touch the upper 40s by morning.

FANTASTIC THURSDAY & FRIDAY

High pressure takes control of our weather Thursday and will provide abundant sunshine through much of the day. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs reaching the mid-70s. Thursday night does turn chilly again, with clear skies and lows falling back to the lower 50s. Friday will be another day with lots of sunshine. Clouds are expected to begin increasing into the evening. Highs will be in near 80°.

RAIN THREAT RETURNS

A weak storm system will cross through the region Saturday and bring an increase in the clouds. It will also bring the chance for showers or storms back to the forecast. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to around 80° for highs. The humidity will begin to spike Saturday night.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY SPIKE INTO NEXT WEEK

We won't be rid of the heat and humidity for too long. Dew points begin to rise again Saturday night, with a much more humid day expected Sunday. Next week will be warm and humid with highs building into the middle to upper 80s. The risk for spotty, pop-up showers or storms will return with the warmer, more humid weather.

