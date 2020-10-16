Chilly Friday ahead and a cold night for high school football games — Here’s what to plan for

Temperatures will be below average Friday and freeze watches are posted for parts of the area Friday night:

TONIGHT

Rain showers are likely through the evening and tonight. Showers will begin tapering toward daybreak with just a few lingering showers or sprinkles for the early morning commute. It will be much cooler tonight compared to last night. Lows will be around 40°.

FRIDAY

We end the workweek much cooler. Highs Friday will be in the lower 50s for the Valley. A few lingering showers or sprinkles are possible in the morning. Clouds will begin thinning out late -morning with peeks of sunshine and scattered clouds through the afternoon. Weather will be quiet for high school football games Friday evening but it will be chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s around kickoff and will drop toward the upper 30s by the final plays.

Frost is likely Friday night with a potential for a hard freeze, especially in rural areas and valleys. Lows by daybreak Saturday will be in the middle to lower 30s. Skies will be mostly clear through the night.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Frost is likely in the morning with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little warmer Saturday afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies with some scattered afternoon and evening clouds.

Saturday Night

Saturday night remains dry and will not be as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid-40s. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear.

Sunday

Sunday will be even warmer! Highs will reach the lower 60s, right around average for the time of year. The day starts off mostly sunny but there will be an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. Skies will become overcast by Sunday evening and we will have a chance for a few showers late in the day. Rain will become increasingly more likely after sunset Sunday with showers likely overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for showers will linger into Monday and temperatures are looking a little cooler than Sunday. The pattern next week is looking stormy with several chances for showers.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.