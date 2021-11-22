Chilly and mainly cloudy Monday

(WYTV)
MONDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s.
We won’t warm up much today. Cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles or flurries this afternoon. High in the mid 30’s.
A FEW SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT
Chance for snow showers and cloudy tonight. A dusting possible. Low in the mid 20’s.
MIX TO PARTLY SUNNY TUESDAY
Wintry mix chance tomorrow morning, with skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.
WARMING UP WEDNESDAY AND WET FOR THANKSGIVING
Partly cloudy and low to mid 20’s Tuesday night.
Partly sunny Wednesday. Warmer, with a high in the upper 40’s.
Mostly cloudy and mid 30’s Wednesday night.
Rain/snow mix chance early Thanksgiving, with rain likely mid morning and through the day.
High in the upper 40’s.
Rain likely Thursday night, with a change to a rain/snow mix late and overnight. Low in the upper 20’s.
COOLING FRIDAY
Isolated snow showers early Friday, with a mix chance in the afternoon. High in the mid 30’s.
Mostly cloudy Friday night, with a chance for snow showers. Low in the mid 20’s.
SNOW SHOWERS AT TIMES THIS WEEKEND
Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance for snow showers. High in the mid to upper 30’s.
Chance for isolated snow showers Saturday night. Low in the upper 20’s.
Partly sunny with isolated snow shower chance Sunday. High in the upper 30’s.