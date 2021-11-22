Chilly and mainly cloudy Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Friday, Nov. 19, ODH reports a total of 1,633,480 (+6,429) cases, leading to 83,868 (+349) hospitalizations and 10,531 (+28) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,657,937 people — or 56.96% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 13,669 from the previous day.