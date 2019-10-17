Chilly and blustery Thursday with more showers — here’s when the rain ends and sun returns

Day four of the workweek described in four words -- Chilly, blustery, dreary, and rainy. Thursday's big gulp of fall will be followed by a slow warm-up. Here's the outlook:

TONIGHT

Showers continue tonight with spotty lake effect rain and sprinkles. It will be cloudy, chilly and blustery with temperatures falling to the lower 40s by daybreak. Winds overnight of 10-25MPH are expected.

THURSDAY

Brrrr! A fall-lovers delight Thursday with chilly temperatures and blustery winds. We will have lots of clouds around with spotty showers and sprinkles continuing. The best chance for rain will be in the northern snowbelt however, showers can’t be ruled out south. Rain will become more isolated throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s. Gusty wind will make it feel a little extra chilly with wind gusts up to 30MPH possible at times.

Rain chances do start to fade out into Thursday night. An isolated snowbelt shower or sprinkle will remain possible with some holes in the clouds trying to develop. Winds will also begin to come down a bit through the night. Lows will dip down into the upper 30s by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY

Our next warm-up will begin Friday after we clear out the clouds. There will be a chance for a lingering sprinkle in the snowbelt in the morning. Clouds will slowly break apart, allowing for partly sunny skies into the afternoon. The sun helps add a few degrees to the temperatures with highs reaching the mid-50s. Friday night will turn chilly. Pockets of frost and areas of fog will be possible with temps diving into the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our warm-up continues into the weekend! Each day will turn a little warmer heading into Monday and it is looking like another few-days stretch of dry weather with sunshine. Another cold-front arrives next week and will send us back to cooler weather by mid-week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.