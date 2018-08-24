Changing weather through the weekend--Here's a look at what to expect Video

RAIN THREAT RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND

A weak storm system will cross through the region Saturday and bring an increase in clouds. It will also bring the chance for a few stray showers or storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the majority of the day. Highs will be in the low 80s. A few isolated showers are possible through the morning and early afternoon.

Rain chances rise a bit Saturday night with spotty showers and thunderstorms expected to develop. It will be more humid through the night. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Sunday morning. This will potentially impact the Panerathon race in downtown Youngstown Sunday morning. Rain chances drop off a bit Sunday afternoon with partly sunny skies expected. It will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY INTO NEXT WEEK

Dew points will be elevated Sunday and will stay high through the middle of next week. Highs will spike to the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, then begin dropping off Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

