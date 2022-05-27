FRIDAY

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday. Wet weather is likely in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. A lull in precipitation comes late morning into the early afternoon. That will be our best window for some peeks of sunshine. The sun will help temps warm to the mid-70s and also puts a little juice in the atmosphere for additional thunderstorms to develop into the late afternoon and evening.

Scattered rain with a chance for an isolated rumble of thunder continues into Friday night. Skies will be mainly cloudy. It will turn cooler and less humid. Lows will fall to the middle 50s by daybreak Saturday.

SATURDAY

The weekend begins with mostly cloudy skies. A few morning showers or sprinkles are possible. Rain chances end early in the day but it will take a while for the clouds to break. As a result, it will be a tad cooler. Highs will only make it to around 70°. Clouds will start thinning out on Saturday evening. Clouds continue decreasing across the area for Saturday night and temperatures will be cool. Lows will be around 50°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Summer heat returns to end Memorial Day weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of around 80°. Highs warm to the middle to upper 80s on Memorial day with lots of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will both have highs around 90° with lots of sun. The next chance for rain and storms will be Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area, dropping high temperatures back into the 70s.

