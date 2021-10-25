Chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies this morning. Mild, temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.

A cold front will approach the Valley today, increasing our shower risk to likely into the afternoon.

There is also a slight chance for severe weather today. Damaging winds are possible, and a tornado is also a slight possibility.

Warm, with a high in the mid 60’s.

Scattered showers and a chance for strong thunderstorms continues tonight. Low in the upper 40’s.



COOLER AND WINDY TUESDAY

Mainly cloudy and windy Tuesday, with a chance for a few showers at times.

Cooler, with a high in the mid 50’s. Wind gusts 20 to 25mph.

Cloudy and mid 40’s for Tuesday night.



QUIET WEDNESDAY, SHOWERS DEVELOP LATE WEEK

Mainly cloudy and upper 50’s for Wednesday.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night and a low in the low to mid 40’s.

Partly sunny Thursday, with a chance for showers into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 60’s.

Showers likely Thursday night. Low in the upper 40’s.

A wet day Friday. Rain showers and a high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Showers continue off and on Friday night and Saturday. Low in the mid 40’s Friday night.



DRYING OUT IN TIME FOR TRICK OR TREATING SUNDAY

High Saturday in the mid to upper 50’s. Scattered rain showers Saturday night, low in the mid 40’s.

Cloudy Sunday and a chance for a morning shower. High in the upper 50’s.

Right now it looks dry for Trick or Treating Sunday late day.

Low Sunday night in the mid 40’s.

Partly sunny Monday, high in the mid 50’s for the first day of November.