TONIGHT

Quiet weather will continue for the Valley tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. Temps will be a bit warmer. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Friday will be the last of our stretch of days without the chance for rain. After a beautiful and warm week, plan for another nice day. We start things off mostly sunny. Expect a few more clouds around Friday afternoon but it will still be a nice day overall. Highs will be around 80°. Friday evening will be another nice one. We remain mild with scattered clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Though rain chances rise Saturday, it isn’t going to be a washout. The day starts off dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds bubble up through the afternoon as highs return to around 80°. Spotty, hit-and-miss variety showers and thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon and continuing into the evening. While everyone has the chance to see rain, not everyone will with the showers being scattered around the region.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will stay mild with lows in the upper 50s. An isolated shower or storm is possible early but most precipitation ends before midnight. We will be partly cloudy throughout the night.

Sunday

Sunday will be the last of the well above average temperatures for a few days. Highs return to the upper 70s and we will have peeks of sunshine at times. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially into the afternoon and evening. The chance for showers or isolated thunderstorms will continue into the night. Temps will drop to the mid-50s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temps will drop on Monday. Expect highs around 70° with a chance for a few more showers or thunderstorms. Tuesday turns even cooler with highs in the lower to mid-60s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will also be cooler. Highs will be in the lower 60s with a chance for showers. Temps rebound to around 70° next Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.