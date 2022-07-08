(WYTV)

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Sunshine and clouds, around 65° this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.



A FEW SPRINKLES TONIGHT, CLEARING LATE

Scattered light rain chance tonight. Clearing after midnight. Low in the lower 60’s.



BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds, lower 80’s for Saturday.

Low to mid 50’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

High in the lower 80’s Sunday, mostly sunny skies.

Upper 50’s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



WARMER AND MORE HUMID EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and a high in the upper 80’s Monday.

Slight chance for an isolated shower Monday night, low in the mid to upper 60’s.



AFTERNOON STORMS TUESDAY, COOLER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Upper 80’s and isolated showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday.

Isolated showers and storms Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

Cooler in the low to mid 80’s Wednesday. Chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, chance for a shower. Low around 60°.

Lower 80’s and partly sunny for Thursday.

Mid to upper 50’s Thursday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny and a high in the low to mid 80’s.