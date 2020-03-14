Chance for a little rain and snow this weekend — Here’s a look at the timing

Saturday will be a little chilly and we will be watching a storm system approach the region, bringing a chance for both rain and snow -- Here's the updated weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

We’ve got a cool and blustery Friday evening ahead. Temperatures will drop to the lower 30s overnight with scattered clouds around. Winds won’t be as gusty overnight but a light breeze continues which will drive wind chills down to the 20s to lower 30s at times.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We have a chance for a little morning sunshine early Saturday before clouds take over. Skies become overcast during the morning as a storm system approaches the region from the west. The temperatures will make it to the mid-40s for daytime highs. A few rain showers will be possible through the mid-late afternoon. The showers may mix with a few snowflakes into the evening.

Saturday Night

A mix of rain and snow continues Saturday evening, becoming mainly snow showers after sunset. Isolated snow showers will remain possible through the early part of the night. Little accumulation is anticipated with most snow melting on contact. The storm system pulls away overnight with the chance for a snow ending. Overnight lows dip to the upper 20s.

Sunday

We’re looking at a nice end to the weekend. Skies will become mostly sunny early in the day. The sun helps temperatures warm to around 50° for daytime highs. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday night. Lows drop back to the upper 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday will be a decent day with temperatures in the 50s and some sunshine. There will be a chance for a few showers around on Tuesday. Additional rain showers are expected for the end of the workweek.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.