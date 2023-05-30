(WKBN) — The weather will be perfect this evening to catch a great pass of the International Space Station.

The weather forecast will be a dry one with cooling temperatures this evening. Take a step outside after the sun sets and enjoy the pass of the station.

How do I see the International Space Station?

You will want to step outside around 9:20 p.m. and look toward the Northwest horizon at 9:23 p.m. You will be able to catch the Space Station as it rises high into the sky and tops out almost directly above your head at 9:27 p.m. You can follow it down toward the Southeast horizon as it clears your viewing range at 9:30 p.m.

This will be one of the better Space Station passes of the year!