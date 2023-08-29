CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It is fair week in Mahoning County, and the Canfield Fair will be in full swing.

The fair will start with cool temperatures and clouds. There is a chance for a few isolated showers through Wednesday. You can keep an eye on the Youngstown Weather Radar to see if any showers are near the fairgrounds.

The weather gets better as the week goes on with more sunshine expected. After Wednesday, we expect a dry week and weekend. Labor Day will stay dry, too.

The fair will start cool and then get hotter each day. In fact, by the weekend and into Labor Day, we could experience some of the hottest temperatures of the summer. Highs will start in the 60s on Wednesday and climb into the lower 90s early next week.

Canfield Fair Forecast

Wednesday: Cool with scattered clouds and a small risk for an isolated shower or sprinkle

High: 69

Wednesday evening: Decreasing clouds

Temperature: Falling through the 60s into the 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny

High: 74

Friday: Mostly sunny

High: 79

Saturday: Partly sunny, a warm day

High: 85

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a hot day

High: 90

Monday: Mostly sunny, a hot day

High: 92

The long-range outlook is for the hotter temperatures to stick around into the first part of September.