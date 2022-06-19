RADAR AND SATELLITE

High pressure is working its way over western Ohio this evening. That has helped keep weather dry this weekend, and things will stay dry for the rest of Father’s Day and Juneteenth. A warm front will move through our area tomorrow morning bringing a small chance for isolated showers. Dry air in the atmosphere should keep rainfall totals low.

TEMPERATURES

Another comfortable evening ahead. Temperatures are currently sitting around 70 degrees. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect calm weather this evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s by 11 o’clock. Clouds will also begin to develop heading into the overnight hours.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some isolated showers. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm up into the upper 60s around noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Weather will stay calm and comfortable for tonight. Clouds will begin to develop as temperatures drop into the mid 50s for the low. A few showers are possible tomorrow morning and may last into the early afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of mid 70s. Showers will move out by the evening and things will stay calm tomorrow night with temperatures dropping into the low 60s. Tuesday is the first official day of summer, and it will feel like it. Expect plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures in the low 90s.

TONIGHT

Calm weather tonight, but clouds will begin developing. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

MONDAY

A small chance for showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. Any rain chance will be clear by tomorrow evening. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s for the high.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The first official day of summer will a lot like summer with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. Hot temperatures will continue Wednesday in the mid 90s, but a chance for showers and thunderstorms comes back to the forecast. Thursday, partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Friday, partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. Saturday, mostly sunny with temperatures nearing 90. Sunday, a small chance for showers returns with temperatures again nearing 90.