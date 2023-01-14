RADAR AND SATELLITE

Clouds will continue to break, with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens tonight. Sunday won’t be as cold, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

FUTURE TRACKER

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the upper teens. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 30s. Skies become partly cloudy Sunday night. Lows will be in the low 20s. Mild temperatures return Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase. with skies becoming mostly cloudy by Monday evening.

TONIGHT

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low in the upper teens.

TOMORROW

Skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Look for mostly clear skies Satuday night with a low in the upper teens. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 30s. Temperatures return to the mid 40s to start next week. Skies will become mostly cloudy on Monday with with the risk for rain showers returning into Tuesday. Wednesday is looking dry and mild with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures will return to the upper 40s on Thursday with the chance for rain or snow showers. Watching the storm track on the late week storm. Cooler late week and into next weekend with temperatures back near 40 both Friday and Saturday.