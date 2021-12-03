Calm Friday expected after slight chance for morning sprinkle, flurry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Dec. 2, ODH reports a total of 1,708,292 (+9,131) cases, leading to 87,244 (+366) hospitalizations and 10,848 (+41) admissions into the ICU. The state reported Thursday 58.02% of the state’s population — 6,782,133 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 10,935 from the previous day.