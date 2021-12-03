Calm Friday expected after slight chance for morning sprinkle, flurry

Friday: Mostly cloudy, small chance for a morning sprinkle/flurry (20%)
High: 39
Friday night: Mostly cloudy
Low: 30
Saturday: Scattered clouds
High: 41
Saturday night: Partly cloudy
Low: 28
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain showers (60%)
High: 47 Low: 28
Monday: Wintry mix (90%)
High: 46 Low: 25
Tuesday: Scattered clouds
High: 35 Low: 26
Wednesday: Wintry mix possible (60%)
High: 38 Low: 28
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
High: 48 Low: 30
