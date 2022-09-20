RADAR AND SATELLITE

Scans are clear in our viewing area. A line of showers and storms in Michigan is tracking toward the Valley overnight tonight and into the morning.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are currently near 80 degrees. They will drop into the low to mid-60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for a calm evening with partly sunny skies with temperatures falling from near 80 degrees to the mid-60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Grab an umbrella for the start of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are possible as temperatures climb into the upper 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clouds will increase this evening. Showers and thunderstorms will develop toward morning and last through early tomorrow (60%). The Valley will see dry weather in the early afternoon with high humidity and temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Stronger showers and storms could develop in the early evening (80%), as the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area at a slight risk for severe weather. Main threats include damaging winds, large hail and possible flooding. That will continue to last throughout the overnight hours. A chance for some rain showers is possible for Thursday (60%).

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase tonight as showers and thunderstorms develop toward morning (60%). Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Plan for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, that could produce severe weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

The chance for rain showers continues into Thursday (60%). However, high temperatures will drop significantly for the first day of fall into the mid-60s. Cooler temperatures and partly sunny skies will continue through Saturday. The next chance for rain returns Sunday through Tuesday.