Busy weather week ahead featuring rain, risk for wintry mix, and snow — Here’s how it’ll play out

Warm air lingers tonight with most of the Valley hovering around 50°. That won't last long Tuesday -- Check out the sharp temperature drop coming with the next cold front:

TONIGHT

Skies have turned cloudy with rain showers moving toward the region. Showers and sprinkles become increasingly more likely through the night. Temperatures remain mild, hovering around 50° through the night.

TUESDAY

Rain showers are likely through the morning. We will have off and on showers around for a large part of the day. Skies will be cloudy with temperatures around 50° at daybreak. A cold front will be sweeping through the area during the morning, causing temperatures to fall. Expect a quick drop into the 30s once the front clears the area. By mid-afternoon we begin dropping into the lower 30s and rain will begin turning to a wintry mix of rain and snow with pockets of sleet or freezing rain possible. This changeover will begin after 3PM. Isolated slick spots will be possible through the evening.

The wintry mix will continue through evening, becoming more isolated after sunset. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s overnight with occasional snow showers or flurries. Little accumulation is expected. Any water remaining on the roads may freeze so a few slick spots can’t be ruled out overnight.

WEDNESDAY

It’ll be much cooler through the day Wednesday with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 30s. Skies will be cloudy with isolated snow showers or flurries possible. The chance for precipitation climbs into the evening as the next storm system approaches. This will come in the form of a wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain. There is a greater chance for a glazing of ice Wednesday evening in comparison to Tuesday evening. Slick travel conditions will be possible overnight through the very early morning hours Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for a wintry mix fades early Thursday with temperatures likely to spike to around 50° as the storm system works into the region. The mix is expected to change over to rain, with showers likely most of the day Thursday. The next cold front comes Thursday night, changing the rain back over to snow. Snow is expected in the area Friday into Saturday and accumulating snow looks possible. It is still too early to pinpoint amounts of snow but we will be monitoring this through the week and fine-tuning both the ice potential and accumulation potential forecasts throughout the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.