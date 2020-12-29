Busy forecast as we head towards New Year’s Day

MONDAY OUTLOOKWet roads and mild temperatures in the upper 30's to lower 40's. Chance for showers and it could mix with a wet snow late morning. Windy, with gusts up to 25 mph this morning.Falling temperatures into the lower 30's by late afternoon with snow showers.Cloudy and cold tonight, with a low in the upper teens and a chance for isolated light snowshowers.

COLD TUESDAY, WARMING UP WEDNESDAYFlurries possible early Tuesday and cold. High only in the upper 20's. Chilly Tuesday night with a chance for isolated snow showers.Low in the upper teens. Warming up Wednesday with clouds. High in the low to mid 40's.

RAIN LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAYRain likely and mild Wednesday night, with a low in themid to upper 30's. Rain likely Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 40's.

ICY ROADS POSSIBLE NEW YEAR'S EVE AND INTO FRIDAYRain changing to snow Thursday night with freezing rain possible.Low to mid 30's Thursday night for New Year's Eve. Rain likely to ring in the New Year, possibly mixed with freezing rain early. High Friday around 50°.

Rain/snow mix Friday night, and a low in the low to mid 30's.

WET WEATHER FOR SATURDAY, AND COOLINGScattered rain for Saturday with a chance for it to mix with wet snow into the afternoon. High in the mid 40's. Low around 30° Saturday night and partly cloudy. Partly sunny and colder for Sunday, with a high in the mid 30's.