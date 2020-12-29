Busy forecast as we head towards New Year’s Day

MONDAY NIGHT WEATHER HEADLINES
- Monday night will be cold with lows dropping to the upper teens near 20 degrees by Tuesday morning. A few light snow showers or flurries could drop a brief coating of snow especially over Trumbull and Mercer counties. The rest of us will see a stray flurry and mostly cloudy skies
- Tuesday we will see a break in the weather as mostly to even partly cloudy skies are expected. It will be a cold day with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees.
- Our attention will focus on a two-part system for the holiday part of your week. Here’s how the system breaks down:
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Brief snow showers will be possible overnight into Wednesday morning. Light accumulation
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy through the daylight hours. Rain chances increase into the evening.
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain developing. Could mix with some snow into Thursday morning.
- THURSDAY: Rain and/or snow showers early will wrap up through the morning. No major snow accumulation expected. The majority of the daylight hours on Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30s.
- THURSDAY NIGHT: A mix of rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain all possible. Warm air advances into the area.
- FRIDAY: Mix early will become all rain as temperatures climb to near 50 degrees Friday afternoon.
- Stay with 33 WYTV weather team this week as the forecast could continue to change. The exact placement of the low pressure system will determine how much and what type of precipitation occurs. The video above breaks down more in depth what to expect.