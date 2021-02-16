Brrrr! Tonight among the coldest nights this winter and an update on Thursday’s storm

TONIGHT

Brrrr! A cold night ahead. We will continue seeing hit or miss snow showers and flurries around this evening, tapering off early tonight. A brief white-out through the evening is possible. Snowfall of some quick coating to an isolated 1″ is possible before the snow wraps overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle and lower single digits.

With the cold this evening and overnight, any snow will easily stick and we still have leftover ice on roads. Plan for a high chance of slick spots overnight into Wednesday morning. While winds will drop off through the night, wind chills as low as -5° are possible at times.

WEDNESDAY

A cold morning ahead with temperatures in the single digits at sunrise and staying well below average through the day. Expect scattered clouds and some sun Wednesday morning. The first half of the day will feature sun and scattered clouds. Expect skies turning overcast into the evening as the next storm system approaches the region. It won’t be as cold with overnight lows in the mid-teens. The chance for snow will climb into Thursday morning. Accumulation before sunrise of up to 1″ is possible.

THURSDAY

Another storm system works through the region Thursday and will graze the Valley. While there is still some uncertainty in the exact track, there are some areas of agreement we are seeing. First, this storm is looking colder than the last, and second, it is trending a bit further eastward. The highs are expected to be in the upper 20s, colder than this day was looking earlier in the week. The colder air is part of the eastward shift we continue to see in this storm system, which is important for how much snow we see.

The further east the track goes, the lower our snow totals will be. It is looking like snow develops early in the day, with scattered snow continuing through the afternoon and evening. While this doesn’t look like a high-impact snow, the chance for slick and snowy roads will remain very high as snow will have no trouble sticking to the cold surfaces across the Valley. The range I am expecting as of now will be between around 2″ – 4″. That being said, here is where that storm track comes into play. If the eastward adjustment in the track of the storm continues, we will find ourselves barely grazed by the storm and totals will have to be adjusted down. That range would be around a trace – 2″. If the storm follows a more westward path, the range will have to be increased a bit. That scenario will result in a range of around 3″ – 5″ which would be a bit more impactful. Either way, Snowy roads are possible through the day and may slow you down a bit Thursday. We will be making adjustments to the forecast over the next 24 hours as we hone in on the exact path.

LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for scattered snow showers and flurries will continue Friday into early Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain well below average through the start of the weekend with highs in the 20s. Beginning Sunday, we start seeing some changes in the pattern. After another cold morning where lows will approach single digits, temperatures will warm to around 30° Sunday afternoon. The spike will continue into early next week where we have a chance at our first back to back days with above freezing temperatures since the 4th and 5th of this month

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.