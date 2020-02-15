Brrrr! Coldest night so far this winter likely tonight

So far this winter, our coldest overnight low was 7° on January 20th. It's looking like we'll beat that tonight before the Arctic air retreats -- Here's the weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

So far this winter, our coldest overnight low has been 7° on January 20th. We stand a good shot at beating that overnight. Skies have cleared and winds will be pretty calm. Those conditions combined with snow-pack on the ground are the perfect ingredients for a cold night. Temperatures dip into the single digits overnight with lows around 4° before sunrise. The only hassle overnight will be the chance for a little fog to develop. Should any fog be able to form, it would be unlikely to be dense but may be able to put a light glaze or some very fine snowflakes down on surfaces overnight.

SATURDAY

After the cold start, we will have a rapid rebound with temperatures climbing nearly 30° through the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-30s. A little fog is possible in spots in the morning. Any fog would burn off by mid-morning with lots of sunshine around the area. The sun boots temperatures into the 20s by noon.

Clouds will increase into the late-afternoon, turning cloudy again Saturday evening. A weak storm system moves through the region Saturday night and will bring the chance for some snow showers or flurries by late-evening. The chance for a little snow will carry over into the overnight. Accumulation would be light, around 1″ or less. Temperatures drop to around 30° for overnight lows.

SUNDAY

The risk for a few light snow showers or flurries lingers through mid-morning Sunday. Skies will be cloudy through the start of the day. Temperatures continue climbing, with highs jumping toward the upper 30s Sunday afternoon. Clouds will begin thinning out into the evening. The breaking of the clouds will help temperatures drop to the lower 20s by daybreak Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warming trend will continue through early next week with temperatures nearing 50° Tuesday. The next storm system arrives Monday night into Tuesday, bringing some rain showers. Temperatures will turn cooler on the heels of that storm for the middle and latter half of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above