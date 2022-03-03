TONIGHT

Aside from it being a little cold, there are no weather worries for tonight. Skies are clearing this evening and will be mainly clear into Friday morning. Lows fall to the mid-teens by morning.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a pretty nice day overall. The cold morning starts with lots of sun that helps take our temps out of the teens quickly. Temps reach the lower 30s by the afternoon and continue rising to around 40°. Clouds will start increasing through the afternoon and especially into the evening. Friday night won’t be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30°.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day. We will have a lot of clouds around early but breaks in those clouds are expected into the afternoon. Temperatures will have you thinking spring with highs rising to around 60°.

Saturday Night

Clouds increase again Saturday night. The temperatures will stay mild. Lows will be in the lower 50s and winds will start to come up across the area. The chance for some rain showers will also be rising toward Sunday morning. Scattered showers are expected toward daybreak Sunday.

Sunday

Sunday is setting up to be our warmest day of 2022 so far. Highs reach the middle 60s Sunday afternoon. It won’t be a washout but we will have scattered showers around at times throughout the day. Winds are also going to climb. Gusty wind is likely with the potential for gusts to around 45MPH. Skies will be cloudy Sunday night as we wait on the passage of a cold front early Monday that will return the colder temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue trending a little cooler for Monday as the track of the storm system that will sweep through the area shifts south. Rain is likely through a large part of the day with cloudy skies and blustery winds. Highs will be in the mid-40s early in the morning with falling temps through the afternoon. Precipitation changes over to a little snow Monday night. The chance for snow showers and flurries will continue Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s. Temps will return to the 40s Wednesday with some sun and stay in the 40s Thursday with a chance for a mix of rain and snow.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.