Brrr! Coldest temps so far this winter in the forecast, tracking a little weekend snow

TONIGHT

So far this winter, the coldest temperature recorded at our climate reporting station at the Vienna airport has been 9°. For tonight, lows will drop to around 0°. You may encounter a flurry early tonight but the lake effect that was around today shuts down early tonight. Clouds will thin out overnight into Friday morning. Winds won’t be too strong but with the cold we are looking for, even a light breeze will take wind chills to as low as -5° to -10° overnight.

FRIDAY

Have the sunglasses ready and plan for a cold end to the workweek. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the day but that sun won’t provide much warmth. Highs will be in the mid-teens. Daytime wind chills will hover between 5° – 15°.

Skies remain mostly clear Friday night and temps will be frigid. I’m looking for lows around -6°. The last time our climate reporting station at the airport in Trumbull county recorded sub-zero temperatures was January 31, 2019. If we fall below 0°, Saturday morning will be our coldest morning in almost 3 years! We also have a chance at hitting a record low by daybreak Saturday. The record is also -6°, set in 2014.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

We will have a frigid morning with below zero temperatures expected for the Valley by sunrise. Daytime highs will be a tad warmer than Friday, reaching the lower 20s. Expect partly sunny skies with increasing clouds through the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and not as cold. Dry weather continues with overnight lows falling to the mid-teens.

Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and we will be watching an Alberta Clipper quickly move through the region. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop by the afternoon and continue into the evening. The storm system will have the potential to produce a little accumulation and any snowfall will easily stick to roadways. Some slick spots are possible into the afternoon and evening. The snow wraps up early Sunday night. Highs for the day will be in the mid-20s and lows drop to the upper single digits Sunday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another quick-moving storm system grazes the area Monday and brings the chance for a few snow showers Monday evening. Highs will warm toward the upper 20s. Tuesday is looking like the warmest day of the forecast period with lows 30s for highs. We will also have snow showers around the area as a storm system approaches from the southwest. That storm system also comes with a chance for some accumulating snow for the Valley. Behind the Tuesday system comes another temperature drop. Highs fall back to around 20° for highs Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will approach sub-zero levels again Wednesday night.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.