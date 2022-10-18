(WYTV)

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

A colder morning in the mid 30’s and gusty winds puts wind chills in the upper 20’s.

Have hats and gloves for the kids walking to school.

Off and on rain showers, mixing with a few flurries today. Mainly this will be in the morning.

High in the lower 40’s. Rain showers get going again late day toward dusk. (6pm), with wet snow mixing in. Low in the mid 30’s. A light accumulation of wet snow or slush possible. Road temperatures will be colder by the Wednesday morning commute.



STILL COLD AND DAMP WEDNESDAY

Another damp and chilly day Wednesday, high in the lower 40’s and rain showers likely.

Chance for rain mixing with wet snow Wednesday night, low in the lower 30’s.



DRY AND STARTING TO CLIMB OUT OF THE COLD THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and warmer Thursday, high around 50°.

Mostly cloudy and mid 30’s Thursday night.



BIG JUMP INTO FRIDAY AND AGAIN SATURDAY

Nice warm up Friday, partly to mostly sunny and a high around 60°.

Partly cloudy and low to mid 40’s Friday night.

Another jump in temps Saturday, high near 70° and mostly sunny.

Partly cloudy and lower 50’s Saturday night.



NICE WEATHER CONTINUES SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Mostly sunny and 70° Sunday.

Partly cloudy and low around 50° Sunday night.

Mostly sunny Monday and mild in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy and upper 40’s Monday night.

Partly sunny with a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. High in the lower 70’s.