(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Flurries this morning. Cold in the upper 20’s and wind chills in the upper teens.

Brisk, with 20+mph winds, keeping wind chills in the 20’s today.

Light snow showers this morning, mainly cloudy and a high in the mid 30’s this afternoon.

A dusting to an inch possible.



MAINLY CLOUDY TONIGHT

Chance for snow showers tonight, low in the mid 20’s.



ANOTHER PUNCH OF ARCTIC AIR MOVES IN FOR THE WEEEKEND

Early snow shower chance Friday, partly sunny afternoon high in the lower 30’s.

Gusty winds of 20+ mph keeps it blustery.

Mostly cloudy and cold Friday night, low around 20°.

Partly sunny but cold Saturday. High only around 30°..20° below average.



LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY

Low in the upper teens with a chance for snow showers to develop Saturday night.

Isolated lake-effect snow showers early Sunday.

Coldest day of the period, only in the upper 20’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper teens into Monday.



WARMING UP LEADING INTO THANKSGIVING

A nice jump into the upper 30’s and partly sunny Monday.

Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

Another jump back into the mid 40’s for Tuesday and partly sunny.

Mid to upper 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Partly sunny with increasing clouds Wednesday. High in the mid to upper 40’s.

Lower 30’s and cloudy Wednesday night.



MAINLY CLOUDY WITH A RAIN SHOWER CHANCE THANKSGIVING

Mid 40’s for Thanksgiving day, mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated rain shower.