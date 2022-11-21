MONDAY OUTLOOK

Clear skies this morning but bitter cold in the teens, wind chills in the middle single-digits. Mostly sunny today and warmer. High around 40°.

Mostly clear and mid 20’s tonight.



TRENDING WARMER, DRY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY

Mostly sunny and mid 40’s for Tuesday.

Mid to upper 20’s and mainly clear Tuesday night.

Upper 40’s and continued sunshine for Wednesday.

Upper 20’s Wednesday night.

Nice for Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy and high around 50°.

Mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, chance for rain showers late.



COLDER WITH RAIN FOR FRIDAY AND INTO SATURDAY

Colder for Friday, high in the low to mid 40’s and scattered showers.

Cloudy with shower chance, possibly mixing with snow late. Low in the lower 30’s.

Mid 40’s Saturday with isolated showers, with a snow mix chance.

Lower 30’s Saturday night with a chance for snow, mainly cloudy.

Partly sunny Sunday, high in the mid 40’s.