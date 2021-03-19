Brisk and cooler Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Brisk this morning and colder. Winds still gusty, up to 30 mph. Temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s.
Patchy clouds this morning. Sunshine and clouds early, with skies becoming mostly sunny. Chilly, with high in the lower 40s.
CLEAR TONIGHT AND WARMER FOR THE WEEKEND
Mostly clear and chilly tonight, low in the mid 20s.
Spring arrives at 5:37 a.m. Saturday. High in the mid 50s.
Upper 20s and partly cloudy Saturday night.
High in the lower 60s Sunday and sunny.
Lower 30s Sunday night and mostly clear.
WARMER AND DRY FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK
Mostly sunny and high in the mid 60s Monday.
Low in the low to mid 30s and partly cloudy Monday night.
Sunshine with increasing clouds Tuesday. High in the mid to upper 60s.
Mostly cloudy and a low in the mid 40s Tuesday night.
SHOWER CHANCE MID TO LATE WEEK
Mostly cloudy and slight shower chance Wednesday. High in the low to mid 60s.
Shower chance Wednesday night, with a low in the low to mid 40s.
High 60° Thursday with cloudy skies and isolated showers.
Lower 40s Thursday night with a shower chance.
Upper 50s Friday with cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance.
