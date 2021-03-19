Brisk and cooler Friday

THURSDAY OUTLOOKRain for today. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40's this morning. Rain could add up to close to an inch so be alert for ponding by the afternoon.Winds will pick up into the afternoon as well. Gusts of 30 mph or higher are possible. Temperatures steady in the mid to upper 40's, falling into the lower 40's by 5 p.m.

BLUSTERY TONIGHT, MIX BEFORE ENDING BEFORE MIDNIGHTShowers continue into the evening with wet snow mix as temperatures tumble. Low in the mid 20's overnight. Windy tonight as well with gusts of 30-40 mph. Skies start to clear out just aftermidnight.

COLDER FRIDAY WITH SUNNY BREEZESBreezy and colder for Friday with sunshine and clouds. High around 40°. Mid 20's for Friday night and mostly clear skies.

NICE WEEKEND, WARMER TOO!Warming up for Saturday, with sunshine and mid 50's. Upper 20's for Saturday night and mostly clear skies. Lower 60's and sunny for Sunday. Sunday night low in the lower 30's and partlycloudy.

MILD AND DRY WEATHER TO START THE WEEKLow to mid 60's Monday with sunny skies. Mid 30's and partly cloudy Monday night. Mid 60's Tuesday and scattered clouds and sunshine. Lower 40's for Tuesday night and mostly cloudy.

ISOLATED SHOWER WEDNESDAY NIGHTScattered clouds and lower 60's for Wednesday. Mid 40's Wednesday night with a chance for a few isolated rain showers. Mid 60's Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.