MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with a sprinkle chance this morning, falling into the lower 40’s.

Clouds with sunshine at times and a small chance for a passing shower. Colder, high in the upper 40’s and gusty winds developing late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible.



FREEZE WATCH TONIGHT, WINTRY MIX DEVELOPING

Scattered showers tonight, mixing with light snow late and early Tuesday. Gusty winds up to 25 mph, and temperatures in the lower 30’s.

A FREEZE WATCH TONIGHT from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday. Protect your sensitive plants or bring them into a garage.



MAINLY RAIN AND COLD FOR TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Mainly afternoon showers Tuesday, with a few flurries mixing at times. High in the mid 40’s.

Mid 30’s Tuesday night with a chance for rain/snow mixing in at times.

Low to mid 40’s Wednesday with scattered rain mixing with flurries at times.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night and a cold low in the lower 30’s.



WARMING TREND LATE WEEK

Upper 40’s and partly sunny Thursday.

Mostly cloudy and low to mid 30’s Thursday night.

Partly sunny and warmer in the upper 50’s for Friday.

Warmer Friday night in the low to mid 40’s and partly cloudy.



NICE WEEKEND FOR FALL FESTIVALS!

Partly sunny and warmer Saturday, in the mid 60’s.

Mid 40’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Upper 60’s and partly sunny Sunday.

Low around 50° into Monday morning.

Partly sunny and a high around 70° next Monday