Brief white-outs, patchy slick spots possible as snow continues tonight

Occasional bursts of snow capable of dropping visibility and quickly coating untreated surfaces are possible overnight. More snow is expected Friday -- Here's the update:

TONIGHT

Pockets of snow showers and flurries continue tonight. Snow may be heavy at times, capable of causing white-out conditions. Accumulation of a dusting to 2″ is possible. A few isolated areas, especially in the northern snowbelt, may see up to 3″ of snow. It will remain cold with lows dropping into the upper teens. Blustery winds will drive wind chills down to as low as 0° overnight.

FRIDAY

Another day that will feel like we’re in the heart of winter. Highs will only make it to the middle to upper 20s and blustery winds continue. Wind chills through the day will be between 10° – 20°. Spotty snow showers or flurries will also continue, especially in the snowbelt through the day. A light coating of snow to an isolated inch is possible.

Snow is likely to ramp up again in coverage area and drive south of the primary snowbelt Friday night. Bursts of snow may be heavy enough to cause white-out conditions again Friday night. Additional accumulation of a dusting to 2″ will be possible across the area. Blustery winds remain in place and will allow for single digit wind chills as lows fall into the upper teens.

SATURDAY

The chance for lake effect snow showers will continue through the morning Saturday. The trend will be for snow to taper off through the morning with clouds breaking up into Saturday afternoon. It will remain on the cold-side with highs in the upper 20s to near 30°. Saturday night will be partly to mostly clear and quiet. Lows will dip into the middle teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

The colder air retreat rapidly Sunday with temperatures soaring into the 40s. Sunday looks like a decent day with some sunshine. The warm-up will be accompanied by a few storm systems into next week, bringing the risk for rain and plenty of cloudy skies to the area.

