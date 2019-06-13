Breezy with showers and storms Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Rain likely off and on today with a slight chance for a few strong thunderstorms. Cooler, with a high of 68°. Gusty winds up to 25 mph also. Early storm chance with scattered showers likely tonight and into the first part of the overnight. Low in the upper 40’s with gusty winds.

BREEZY, BECOMING SUNNY FRIDAY

Clouds and sunshine with mostly sunny skies into the afternoon Friday. Cool and gusty winds, up to 30mph. High around 70°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the mid 50’s.

WARMER WITH RAIN DEVELOPING SATURDAY NIGHT & SUNDAY

Cloudy and warmer on Saturday with a few isolated showers possible, mainly in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday. Low in the lower 60’s Saturday night. High on Sunday in the upper 70’s. Scattered showers and storms for Sunday night and Monday. Low in the mid 60’s Sunday night. High Monday in the mid to upper 70’s.

MAINLY DRY FOR TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny on Tuesday, with a high in the mid 70’s. Slight chance for a spotty shower or storm. Mid 50’s into Wednesday morning. Wednesday high in the upper 70’s with a slight chance for a shower or storm. High of 80° on Thursday with a 40% chance for a shower or storm and partly sunny skies.