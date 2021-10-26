Breezy with occasional shower Tuesday

(WYTV)-
TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Patchy fog and drizzle for this morning. Temperatures in the mid 40’s.
Mainly cloudy skies and an occasional shower today. Cool, with a high in the upper 40’s.
Early evening shower chance, mainly cloudy overnight. Low in the mid 40’s.
WARMING AND DRY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A push of warmer air for Wednesday. Clouds with sunshine. High in the mid to upper 50’s.
Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday night, low in the lower 40’s.
Low to mid 60’s and partly sunny for Thursday.
Increasing clouds Thursday night, low in the upper 40’s.
DAMP WEATHER LATE WEEK AND EARLY WEEKEND
Showers likely Friday. High in the low to mid 50’s.
Scattered rain showers Friday night. Low in the mid 40’s.
Scattered showers continue Saturday. High in the upper 40’s.
Mid 40’s with showers Saturday night.
DRY AND MILD FOR HALLOWEEN
Chance for a sprinkle early Sunday. Becoming partly sunny and a high in the mid 50’s.
Partly cloudy Sunday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.
DRY AND SEASONAL EARLY WEEK
Mid 50’s and partly sunny Monday.
Upper 30’s and cloudy Monday night.
Low to mid 50’s Tuesday. Chance for an afternoon shower.