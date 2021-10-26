Breezy with occasional shower Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, the state has reported a total of 1,524,169 (+2,325) cases, leading to 78,853 (+142) hospitalizations and 10,028 (+21) ICU admissions. A total of 6,440,701 people — or 55.10% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 1,342 from the previous day.