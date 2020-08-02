Breezy with more spotty downpours and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday

A cold front will move through the region Sunday and touches off more rain and storms. Here's a look at the timing:

TONIGHT

Hit-and-miss downpours and thunderstorms will work through the Valley this evening with an isolated strong to severe storm possible. The risk for thunderstorms will continue overnight, though coverage will become much more isolated after midnight. It will be a humid night with lows around 70°.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible Sunday morning. We start the day with plenty of clouds and a chance at a few glimpses of sunshine. Winds will be picking up with a breezy afternoon expected. It will also remain humid. A cold front arriving into the afternoon will increase our chances at spotty showers and some thunderstorms developing. The hit-and-miss rain and storms carry over into the evening and taper off into Sunday night. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s. Lows Sunday night fall to the lower 60s with humidity also dropping Sunday night.

MONDAY

Monday begins with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. It will be a somewhat warmer day with highs approaching the mid-80s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible for the afternoon and especially the evening as another slow moving cold front moves toward the region.

LOOKING AHEAD

The risk for rain and storms carries over into Tuesday as a cold front finally clears the area. We are looking at drier and also cooler weather ahead for the middle of the upcoming week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.