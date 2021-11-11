Breezy with clouds, some sunshine for Veterans Day

THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Partly cloudy this morning, a stray sprinkle chance. Temperatures in the mid-40s.
A warm day, with a high near 70°. Winds pick up this afternoon, and tonight, there will be 25 to 30mph winds at times.
RAIN TONIGHT
Rain could begin as early as 6 p.m. Rain moves through tonight and overnight. A quarter to a half-inch possible. Gusty winds up to 30mph possible. Low in the lower-40s.
DRY FRIDAY BEFORE ANOTHER SHOT OF COLDER AIR ARRIVES
Partly sunny Friday and a high in the low -0s.
Mid-30s for Friday night and an isolated shower. Rain could mix with snow showers overnight into early Saturday.
COLDER WEEKEND
Partly sunny with a rain/snow mix chance Saturday. Better chance for a rain shower in the afternoon.
High in the low- to mid-40s.
Lower-30s and a chance for snow showers Saturday night.
Lower-40s with wintry mix chance Sunday.
Chance for snow showers Sunday night. Low in the lower-30s.
SCATTERED SNOW LIKELY FOR MONDAY
Upper-30s Monday for the coldest day of the period.
Scattered snow showers with a chance for a light rain mix in the afternoon.
Upper-20s and scattered snow showers Monday night.
Partly sunny Tuesday, with a chance for a shower. High in the lower-40s.
Low 30s and cloudy Tuesday night, with a chance for a snow shower.
WARMING UP MIDWEEK
Partly sunny Wednesday and warming into the mid-50s.
Mid-30s and mostly cloudy Wednesday night.
Partly sunny Thursday, high in the mid-50s.
