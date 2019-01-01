Breezy with afternoon flurries Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert for branches and tree limbs on Valley roadways on Tuesday morning. Gusty winds of 45+mph caused trees to fall and power outages around the area.

There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles or a light shower early morning. It will be mainly cloudy on Tuesday, with temperatures steady in the mid- to upper-30s for much of the day.

It will be in the lower-30s by dusk. There is a slight chance for a few flurries or a snow shower into the late day and evening.

COLDER TONIGHT & DRY DAYS AHEAD

It will be mainly cloudy and a stray snow shower possible on Tuesday night, with a low in the mid-20s. Temperatures in the mid-30s are expected Wednesday with clouds.

It will be a bit warmer Thursday, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s and partly sunny.

ANOTHER SOUTHERN STORM SYSTEM

Friday will be dry much of the day, with a late day shower chance. The high will be in the lower-40s.

There is a rain or snow chance Friday night, with a low in the lower-30s. A few showers are possible Saturday, with a high in the lower-40s.

SNOW DROUGHT

The last time we had 2″ of snow in a 24-hour period? November 15, we had 2.2″.

Southern systems look to keep that streak going for the extended period.