FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Chilly in the upper 30’s with clear skies this morning.

Sunny and warmer Friday, in the lower 60’s. It will be a little breezy, with 20mph gusts at tiems.



WARMING UP IN TIME FOR FRIDAY FOOTBALL

Dry and low 50’s for the fourth quarter of Friday night football. Overnight low in the low to mid 40’s.



SUNNY AND MILD WEEKEND

Sunny Saturday, High around 70°.

Lows Saturday night in the mid 40’s and mostly clear skies.

A few more clouds but mainly sunny on Sunday. High around 70° again.

Mild Sunday night in the mid to upper 40’s and clear skies.



CONTINUED MILD AND DRY FOR THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK

Sunny Monday with a high in the lower 70’s.

Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.

Party sunny Tuesday and lower 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and upper 40’s Tuesday night.



COOLING A BIT WITH RAIN CHANCES LATE WEEK

Increasing clouds Wednesday with a slight chance for a late day shower. High in the lower 70’s. Isolated showers Wednesday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers Thursday, and a high in the upper 60’s.

Chance for a few showers Thursday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny and low 60’s Friday. Chance for an isolated shower.