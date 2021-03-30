Breezy, sunny and warmer Tuesday

MONDAY OUTLOOKCold and breezy this morning. Temperatures in the lower 30s and wind chills in the lower 20s. Cloudy skies early. Mostly cloudy this morning with clearing for partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. High in the lower 50s.

CLEAR TONIGHTMostly clear and not as cold tonight. Low in the upper 30s.

WARMER TUESDAY BEFORE A COLD BLASTSunny skies and a high in the upper 60s.Increasing clouds and shower chance overnight into Wednesday. Low in thelower 40s.

DAMP AND COOLING WEDNESDAY, SNOW SHOWER CHANCE THURSDAYRain showers likely Wednesday and colder. High in the upper 40s.Colder Wednesday night, low in the mid 20s.Rain chance, then changing to snow showers into Thursday morning.Chilly Thursday with a few snow showers Thursday. High in the lower 30s.Cold and clearing Thursday night. Low around 20°.

DRY AND WARMING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKENDSunny and chilly Friday. High around 40°.Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 20s Friday night.Warming up for the holiday weekend.High in the mid 50s and sunny Saturday.Low around 40° Saturday night.High in the lower 60s Easter Sunday and mostly sunny.Low in the mid 40s and partly cloudy Sunday night.Partly sunny and a high in the lower 60s next Monday.