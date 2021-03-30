Breezy, sunny and warmer Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Clear this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunny skies and a high around 70°. A little gusty at times, with
winds around 25 to 30 mph.
RAIN DEVELOPS OVERNIGHT
Increasing clouds and rain likely overnight into Wednesday. Low in the lower 40s.
Rain showers likely Wednesday and colder. Early high in the lower 50s, falling into the upper 30s into late-day toward dusk.
Isolated rain mixing with snow showers late Wednesday night.
Flurries or light snow overnight. Colder Wednesday night, low in the mid 20s.
COLD THURSDAY WITH ISOLATED LIGHT SNOW
Chilly Thursday with a few snow showers and partly sunny. High in the lower 30s.
About 20° colder than average.
Cold and clearing Thursday night. Low in the low to mid 20s. Sunny and chilly Friday. High around 40°.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 20s Friday night.
WARMING AND DRY FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND
Warming up for the holiday weekend.
High in the mid to upper 50s and sunny Saturday.
Low around 40° Saturday night. High around 60° Easter Sunday with partly sunny skies. Partly cloudy and low around 40° Sunday night.
RAIN CHANCE TUESDAY
Monday high in the mid 60s with a slight sprinkle chance.
Mostly cloudy Monday night.
Isolated shower for Tuesday with a high around 60°.
